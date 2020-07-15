Pastor Dave and Susie Weigel will be guest speakers at For His Glory Church in Spring Grove on Saturday, July 18 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 19 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in the Log Cabin at the City Park in Spring Grove.
The Weigels reside in Princeton Minnesota where they raised six children, all the result of a miraculous healing as Susie had a medical diagnosis preventing conception.
They have pastored Living Waters Church in Elk River since 2007, having served the same church as elders since 1995 and associate pastors since 2000.
They couple received Christ in their lives towards the end of the Jesus people movement in 1978 in Spring Grove and they have been touched by revival several times since. Dave and Susie have six adult children and five grandchildren.
Everyone is welcome to attend the meetings. For more information call 507-407-4357.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.