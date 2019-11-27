Rotary Lights, but our food shelf will receive the food donations from Friday, December 6th and Thursday, December 26th at Rotary Lights this year.  Our Caledonia Rotary Club will also be volunteering the night of December 26th as well.  

If you could put this in the paper some where, that would be wonderful!  This year is also the 25th year of Rotary Lights as well. 

Load comments