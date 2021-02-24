Are your New Year’s resolutions already in the rearview mirror? If so, you’re not alone, but you still have time to make good on those resolutions.
Wholesome Family Farms in Caledonia is pleased to join other farms from around the country for the fourth annual CSA Day on February 26, when you can join other like-minded people around the country who are committed to:
preparing healthy foods for their families;
supporting their local farmer;
being kind to our planet;
trying new kinds of veggies/meat
being adventurous in the kitchen.
CSA (community-supported agriculture) is a weekly/monthly subscription to a season’s worth of sustainable, locally grown produce that is distributed to members throughout the harvesting season or year round. CSA members enjoy the quality of fresh fruits and vegetables or meat each week, while supporting their local farmer.
Getting food from a CSA is different from going to a farmers market or using a grocery delivery service. As a CSA member, you make a seasonal commitment to a small farmer in your area, and the produce is either delivered to your door or you pick it up at a local distribution center.
CSA members take pleasure in knowing where and how their food is grown, and typically have an open line of communication with their farmer. Many CSA farms actively teach their members how to use the food they receive each week.
According to Small Farm Central’s CSA Farming Annual Report, the most popular time to join a CSA each year is at the end of February.
To promote this important time for farmers, CSA Day was created, and each year it falls on the last Friday in February. It’s an entire day dedicated to the celebration of community-supported agriculture. CSA farmers benefit from an influx of sign-ups from members, which gives them revenue when they need it most for the growing season.
How to Get Involved with CSA Day
If you would like to celebrate CSA Day and support Wholesome Family Farms, sign up for a share on February 26, on our online store. Then share it on your page use the hashtag #CSAday to join the online conversation.
“Sign-up is easy,” says Rachelle Meyer of Wholesome Family Farms. “To learn more and to join us for the 2020 season, you can reach us at wholesomefamilyfarms.com/csa, or email info@wholesomefamilyfarms.com.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.