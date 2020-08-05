Submitted by Erin Dorbin
Program Residency Coordinator
As you may have read, Elisabeth Fondell of Decorah, IA will be the single citizen-artist-in-residence (CAIR) joining the Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist program this year.
While we once again received applications from many outstanding candidates from across the U.S., it simply seemed like too much of a risk to encourage them to travel this year. The application period closed in March 2020 as we were entering the first weeks of quarantine and it honestly took several months of rethinking the entire program to make the decision to continue in it, safely and responsibly, in 2020.
If you know the program, you know that it invites creative professionals from various disciplines to discover Minnesota’s Driftless region, and to connect with the people and places of Houston County. After the decision was made to not encourage CAIRs to travel, we also personally decided it would not be appropriate to host a CAIR at our cabin in Mound Prairie, as we have in the past.
Since we already reserve at least one residency space per year, we considered local applicants whose project could work within a modified, distanced program.
Elisabeth’s initial proposal was to document local food culture. Right now, we are living in an unprecedented moment for local food producers, farmers, food service workers, restaurant owners and more!
So, we asked if she was game for extending her project over a series of months, offering her a July-September residency. This way, she can track how the food community is pivoting in response to COVID-19 over time. Her work will be an important contribution to our communities’ historical record, and hopefully share some valuable data on the changing needs of members of the local food community.
The Crystal Creek Citizen-Artist Residency will be sharing regular updates on Elisabeth’s discoveries and travels via the residency’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/crystalcreekcitizenartist.
Please sign up for our newsletter on our website, too, with info on upcoming events with Elisabeth at www.CrystalCreekCitizenArtist.com.
AND! please reach out to Elisabeth via her website, http://elisabethafondell.com/houstoncounty/, where she’s set up a contact and story submission page. She is excited to meet you in person, or over the phone, too!
