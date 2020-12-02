The Caledonia High School Student Council will be holding a toy drive until Dec. 16.
Members of the Army National Guard with local ties to Caledonia are deployed in Africa and they make frequent visits to remote villages to build relationships with local residents. The gifts gathered will be distributed as a goodwill gesture. The unit is stationed in the horn of Africa in Djibouti. They left for deployment on June 1, 2020 and are gone for approximately a year.
The local soldier is Kevin Pohlman, a Caledonia native and Caledonia High School graduate of 2008. He is a member of the Army National Guard and this is his third deployment.
All kinds of toys are needed for all ages, including coloring books, simple non-battery toys for all ages, educational items like paper, rules, glue, crayons, etc. Items can be used, they do not need to be new. Please no toys that require batteries.
Student Council will pick up boxes at the post office (they are free). The flat rate fee is under $20 per box. Zip code (FPO address) is 09902.
The number of boxes we need will be determined by the amount of donations received.
Caledonia Student Council members will gather the donated items on December 16 or sooner, and will pack boxes for shipment.
Area Caledonia business partners will be paying the shipping fees for this event. Our business partners are drop off sites for the donations.
CPS Student Council - Committee Chairs for this service project include: Lillian Doyle, Grace Densted, Teagan Lange and Brianna Stemper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.