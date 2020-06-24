The Minnesota State Set-Aside Committee and National Board for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) has recommended funds be awarded to Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower and Steele counties in Southeastern Minnesota for Phase 37 and CARES ACT Supplemental funding. These federal funds are awarded through the Department of Homeland Security-FEMA and used for people in need of emergency food and shelter. The local board is made up of food shelves, Salvation Army, Human Services, local human service agencies, Women’s Resources, Veteran Services, Semcac, and other interested organizations. The local board determines how the funds are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area. Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: 1) be non-profit, 2) have a checking account and accounting system 3) practice non-discrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 5) have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit. Qualifying organizations may apply by June 26.
Anyone wishing more information about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program and how to apply for funding should contact Wendy Todd, Semcac, P.O. Box 549, Rushford, MN 55971-0549, (507) 864-7741.
