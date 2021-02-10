The Root River SWCD is pleased to announce a new contract for work with the Conservation Corps of Minnesota (CCM).
A crew of 4-10 workers aged 18-25 will be on hand to do work in the Crooked Creek Watershed for a week during the summer of 2021.
In past years crews have been contracted to do cedar tree revetment (revetment). Past work has been done in the Riceford and Crooked Creek Watersheds and has consisted of mostly-revetment of those creeks.
Cedar tree revetment projects consist of harvesting cedar trees from nearby south-facing slopes and using those trees as armor on eroded creek banks.
Crews will place the cedar trees along vertically eroded banks and anchor them with cable and “duck bill” anchors. The result is an inexpensive way to reduce sedimentation into local streams.
The Minnesota pollution Control Agency says that at least 40% of all sediment deposited into southeast Minnesota streams comes from the adjacent stream banks, therefore concentrating work on these vulnerable banks is well worth the effort and revetment is an acceptable practice.
The CCM is funded through Minnesota’s “Clean Water Fund” and all work done whether on public or private lands is paid for through these funds.
If you are interested in utilizing the CCM to do some revetment work along your stretch of Crooked Creek this summer please call Bob Scanlan at (507) 724-5261.
