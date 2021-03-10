The City of Spring Grove is excited to announce that the Spring Grove Economic Development Authority (EDA) has been awarded $3,500 in funding from Compeer Financial Rural Feasibility Study program for the purpose of commissioning a ‘Housing Subdivision Feasibility Study’ which will be used to determine best practices and opportunities for motivating developers to forge ahead with a new housing subdivision.
Without the assistance from Compeer Financial it would not be possible for the EDA to commission this report.
The pending feasibility study was determined to be essential to encourage residential development for Spring Grove. The study is to be undertaken by city engineers, WHKS, an engineering firm out of in Rochester, MN.
The Spring Grove EDA has commissioned the report which will be overseen by the Housing Subcommittee created by the EDA to address the housing shortage currently plaguing SE Minnesota.
The study is expected to begin within the next 60 days and will take approximately 3 months to complete.
The City of Spring Grove is excited at the potential opportunities that this study will present for the development of the community.
