By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
What started out as a widespread community survey effort in several parts of Minnesota to study the spread of COVID-19 ended after a series of “troubling incidents,” including one in Eitzen.
According to a statement released by Minnesota Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, a survey team compromised of three people (two members were people of color) were conducting COVID-19 surveys in Eitzen.
The team was surrounded by three men who refused to accept the team’s identification as public health workers, Huff stated. The statement also says one of the men was armed.
The team felt the intention of the men was to intimidate them. The statement also cited there were several other incidents where a dog walker or other neighbor questioned the teams and/or yelled at them and threatened to call the police.
Public Information Officer for the department Julie Bartkey said no charges were filed from the survey team.
Eitzen officials were not available on Friday afternoon to comment on the statement or the events of Sept. 15.
A statement from Houston County Sheriff Mark Inglett said the sheriff's office had little information other than what has been reported by several media outlets. They cannot confirm or deny the allegations of the incident.
Inglett said they requested additional information from MDH, but have yet to receive it. The victims have not contacted the sheriff's office. Inglett adds they are unsure of the identities of the victims and have not spoken with them directly.
He added the allegations are concerning and wishes the surveyors would have immediately "reported the incident to law enforcement."
Other surveyors in Minnesota report similar issues, especially with teams whose members include people of color.
On a positive note, Huff noted many teams had positive interactions with people and reported great experiences, he said in a media call on Sept. 25.
The survey was part of an effort titled CASPER, or modified Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response. The survey was developed by the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) and has been previously used to collect household information during public health emergencies such as hurricanes, oil spills and the Zika virus outbreak, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website. Several other states conduct the same survey.
Households included in the survey were chosen at random to make sure the survey represents the general population of Minnesota. No one is required to participate in the surveys.
Households were not notified in advance if they had been selected. Individual members of a household could either comply or refuse the survey and the tests.
Survey teams also had a health care professional trained to do two different COVID-19 tests, including a nasal swab test to see if household members currently had COVID-19 and a blood test to see if they already had the virus.
The information page for the CASPER survey also said survey teams will be wearing masks when first knocking on doors, as well as vests with identifying name tags and vehicles will have stickers that say “COVID-19 Survey Team.”
According to the department, oftentimes, CASPER surveys are used to:
-Understand how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota communities.
-Understand what caused COVID-19 to spread in certain areas.
-Explore how COVID-19 transmission and infection rates differ among regions in Minnesota.
-Identify the percentage of people infected with COVID-19 that have no symptoms.
-Improve health messaging and help stop COVID-19 spread.
This is an in-progress story and the Argus will update as new information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.