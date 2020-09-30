Submitted by Marian Gavin
The 100 members of the St. Mary’s Court of the Catholic Daughters of America will celebrate their 100th anniversary on October 10, 2020.
The Catholic Daughters of America is a national organization that strives to embrace the principal of faith working through love in the promotion of justice, equality, and the advancement of human rights and human dignity for all.
One project the national CDA supports is Habitat For Humanity. The Caledonia CDA chapter supports this cause by sending nearly $500 a year that is raised by selling gummy bears. Another outreach program the CDA supports is the annual Kentucky Mission Trip. This consists of a group of St. Mary parishioners that spend a week in Kentucky helping to rebuild homes for the needy.
For the youth, CDA provides bibles for the First Communion students, a $250 scholarship to a deserving senior, brunch for the senior families after the Baccalaureate Mass, prizes for the local winners of the essay, poetry, photo contest conducted by the state CDA, and donating to local students who attend the National Catholic Youth Conference or the Just 5 Days Youth Camp.
CDA supports the religious by hosting a Religious Appreciation Lunch for Father Matt Wagner, Father Tom Jennings, and Sister Michaeline, donating holiday gifts, and “adopting” a seminary student.
Parish events include providing refreshments after the parish mission, donating to the parish bazaar and the St. Mary’s marathon, serving lunch at the Santa’s Helper Craft Fair, providing lunch for the parish clean up crew workers, helping with the parish picnic, handing out Mother’s Day flowers, and supporting many other events in the parish.
Father Matt Wagner described his appreciation of the Catholic Daughters with this quote. “The Catholic Daughters of America have been a great source of support and encouragement for me not only throughout my time in the parish, but also on my journey toward priesthood. For nearly a century, they have helped to build up our parish community, and to bring the love of Christ and His Blessed Mother to the people of our church, and the wider Caledonia community.”
The Catholic Daughters will be honored at the 10:00 Mass on Sunday, October 4th with a special blessing by Father Wagner. A celebration Mass with the Bishop and a luncheon are tentatively planned for the spring.
For more information on the CDA or to become a member, please call Marian Gavin at 507-725-5269.
