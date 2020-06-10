Caledonia, MN (55921)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.