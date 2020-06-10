Western Technical College

Area residents make the President’s List at Western Technical College

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2020 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 12 or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

Caledonia: Eric Augedahl, Shayla Buros, Tracy Felten and Rebecca Meyer

Houston: Jack Conway

Eitzen: Ashley Fetketter

Hokah: Jessilyn Knutson

Brownsville: Jenna Scanlan

New Albin: Ryan Whalen

University of Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Alexandra Nutter of Houston majoring in Elementary Education.

Chase Grinde of Spring Grove majoring in Exercise Science.

To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

