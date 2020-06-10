Western Technical College
Area residents make the President’s List at Western Technical College
The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the Spring 2020 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 12 or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.
Caledonia: Eric Augedahl, Shayla Buros, Tracy Felten and Rebecca Meyer
Houston: Jack Conway
Eitzen: Ashley Fetketter
Hokah: Jessilyn Knutson
Brownsville: Jenna Scanlan
New Albin: Ryan Whalen
University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 Dean’s List
Alexandra Nutter of Houston majoring in Elementary Education.
Chase Grinde of Spring Grove majoring in Exercise Science.
To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.