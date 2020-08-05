Your friends and neighbors in Houston County in coordination with the United Methodist Churches in Caledonia, Hokah, and South Ridge, Trinity Lutheran in Spring Grove. As well as: other local churches and business through the area will be teaming with Schmitz bus service in preparing for their tenth annual Helping Hands Give Away.
This school year 2020-2021. In efforts to help families throughout Houston County, Helping Hands Give Away will be doing a “Fill the Bus with School Supplies” Monday, Aug. 10, through Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
With this event we are looking for donations of school supplies: backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighter, erasers, crayons, notebooks, folders, graph paper, binders, index cards, composition notebooks. Monetary donations are also welcomed.
The Helping Hands Give Away will be held on North Sunset Blvd., near the former Kwik Trip location. Thursday, Aug. 13, noon-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
This event has grown throughout the last ten years. In the first year 35 backpacks were given away. Last year, 225 backpacks were given away, to families throughout Houston County. Backpacks will be given away until they run out.
If you would like to donate your time or energy to this cause, please call the Caledonia United Methodist Church at 507-725-2815, Terry 507-450-5731 or Mari 507-458-0206
