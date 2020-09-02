By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Thanks to a generous donation from a friend, the Caledonia Public Library features two books and one movie about racing and it’s in the memory of a special stock car racer from Caledonia.
Mark Hosch donated the materials in memory of his friend Casey Knutson, who passed away in a car crash last winter. Knutson was a well-known B-mod racer in the area.
The two books are a children’s book and a middle-school aged book. The first is titled “Race Car Dreams” by Sharon Chriscoe, and the second is “Dirt Track Racing” by Kate Mikoley. The movie is “Champion” featuring Gary Graham, Andrew Cheney and Isaiah Stratton.
Hosch said he hopes readers will think of Knutson when they read the books and watch the movie.
“He was a good friend and I worked with him at Quillin’s,” he said. “He was a good guy and had a good family.”
Hosch, among others, enjoyed watching Knutson race. Hosch especially enjoyed the race car, of which Knutson let him have the fenders and hoods once he was done using them on the car.
He added the memorial race in Fountain City was packed with Knutson fans in attendance. The event was the “K-Town Klash Casey Knutson Memorial Race,” with the event remembering his nickname.
He also mentioned this year fellow racer Colby Mann designed his race car to feature a photo of Knutson on the fenders in memory of his friend.
Library Director Stephanie Eggert said they’ve seen “so much compassion in the memories and how much Mark cared for him and his family ... so many people touched.”
She also mentioned a bingo event was planned in memory of Knutson with his favorite foods, but COVID had cancelled it. The event may still happen, but details were not firm.
The books and movie can be checked out at Caledonia Public Library during open hours.
