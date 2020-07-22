Caledonia native Sergeant Nolan Rohrer is deploying to the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet.
Sergeant Rohrer is a Health Care Sergeant with HHC 2-135 Infantry Battalion based out of Mankato, Minnesota.
During deployment, SGT Rohrer will be leading a team of medical personnel in clinical and trauma operations.
After deployment, SGT Rohrer is moving onto a Staff Sergeant position and is applying for Physician Assistant (PA) School.
Sergeant Rohrer would like to thank his friends and family for the support he is receiving and will continue to keep in touch.
SGT Rohrer is the son of Jeff Rohrer and Lisa Schwidde.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.