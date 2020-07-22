Nolan Rohrer

Pictured above, SGT Rohrer is next to his Battalion Monument in Camp McGregor, New Mexico. 

 Submitted

Caledonia native Sergeant Nolan Rohrer is deploying to the Horn of Africa with Task Force Bayonet.  

Sergeant Rohrer is a Health Care Sergeant with HHC 2-135 Infantry Battalion based out of Mankato, Minnesota. 

During deployment, SGT Rohrer will be leading a team of medical personnel in clinical and trauma operations. 

After deployment, SGT Rohrer is moving onto a Staff Sergeant position and is applying for Physician Assistant (PA) School.  

Sergeant Rohrer would like to thank his friends and family for the support he is receiving and will continue to keep in touch.  

SGT Rohrer is the son of Jeff Rohrer and Lisa Schwidde.

Load comments