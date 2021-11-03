Caledonia Music Department will host the annual Three Rivers Choir and Band Festival.  Top musicians from the Three Rivers conference will spend the day rehearsing and working with nationally known clinicians.  

The Choir portion will feature a world debut of a commission piece written by one of the top composers of our time, Mr. Mac Huff written especially for this occasion. 

The concert will conclude the day of music making at 7 p.m. in the HIgh School Gymnasium. There will be an admission charge.

