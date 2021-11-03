Caledonia Music Department will host the annual Three Rivers Choir and Band Festival. Top musicians from the Three Rivers conference will spend the day rehearsing and working with nationally known clinicians.
The Choir portion will feature a world debut of a commission piece written by one of the top composers of our time, Mr. Mac Huff written especially for this occasion.
The concert will conclude the day of music making at 7 p.m. in the HIgh School Gymnasium. There will be an admission charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.