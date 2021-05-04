A Houston County man was arrested on Thursday, April 29 after he threatened a woman with a gun and after a standoff in rural Caledonia.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call at 2:56 p.m. from the woman, who reported her life had been threatened by a man – identified as James Mitchell Forrester – but was able to get to safety and call police, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
That office and Caledonia police officers responded to the rural location and attempted to make contact with Forrester, which was unsuccesful. Authorities then established a perimeter around the residence.
Assistance from the Winona County Emergency Response Team was requested, after which multiple attempts were made to make contact. Authorities made entry onto the property with the Winona County Emergency Response vehicle.
About five hours later at 8 p.m., Forrester, 36, was taken into custody and is currently being held on felony assault charges, according to the report.
Another person was also taken into custody in relation to the incident. William Ray Johnson III, 34, was arrested on charges relating to interference at the scene.
Assisting at the scene was the Caledonia Police Department, Caledonia Ambulance, Winona County Emergency Response Team and the Houston County Sheriff’s Posse.
