The Caledonia Library continues to adapt their services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an emphasis on the safety of our patrons and staff.
We will be closing the Caledonia Library within the building, effective Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 3 p.m.
We will keep the community informed on a reopening date. We will be working behind the scenes while the Library is closed.
We will be offering curbside pickup on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m. or other arranged times with the Library (see contact info below).
In order to choose books for pickup, you will need to go to Libby on Overdrive and request your books. We also have a new tablet and phone app that is free to all SELCO patrons.
Both of these choices will allow you to request books or read our eBook collection. We will not have the option to order books in from other Libraries.
If you do not have internet access and would like to request books, please contact Library Director Stephanie Eggert at 507-961-8479 or email: seggert@selco.info or on Wednesdays at the Library 507-725-2671 from 10 to 5.
The Little Free Libraries will remain open. We will also be continuing our Virtual Events and will arrange pickup or drop off of any materials for the events. Follow our Facebook page for more details on our events.
HOW TO ACCESS EBOOKS
Go to "www.selco.info" online.
Mobile App
Go to Google Play (Android) or the App Store (Mac) and download the SELCO Libraries app. This will allow you to access eBooks and request books.
Stay safe and take care-we will miss you!
