Santa has a big job to do every year, from collecting letters to checking the list twice and delivering presents, but this year, he’s getting some help from the Caledonia Fire Department.
The department writes on its Facebook page, “A couple of firemen have a very reliable contact at the North Pole. Word got back that Santa Claus was very disappointed he wasn’t able to come to Caledonia for the Christmas parade and the gathering in the gazebo park this year.”
Not to let a pandemic spoil Christmas for Santa and the kids, the department will collect kids’ letters for Santa. A large red box waits outside the fire station for letters to be deposited.
Then, the department will escort Santa around the downtown area in their “big, red sleigh” on Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
Santa and the fire department have also asked that people maintain social distancing guidelines and do not congregate at the fire station to see Santa. Santa will be easily seen from sidewalks and front yards while he rides by, waving from the sleigh.
