Community members are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood at the Four Seasons Community Center on Tuesday, July 28 between the hours of noon and 6 p.m.
Appointments are required to limit the number of individuals on site at one time due to COVID-19 restrictions. All staff, volunteers and donors will have their temperature checked and be required to wear a face covering. Also, only pre-packaged refreshments can be served.
At this drive, all blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. This test may provide insight to potential past exposure to this virus. This test assess whether you are immune due to past exposure, not if the virus is currently present. Antibodies are formed when fighting infectino, and typically slowly decline after about four months. Results will be available to donors in approximately 7 to 10 days.
Go to redcrossblood.org for more information or to make an appointment. Donors may also call volunteers blood drive coordinator Judy at 507-951-7453. Donors are encouraged to do the Red Cross Rapid Pass on the day of the drive to answer the health history questions, which will speed up the donation process.
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors, so please help ensure that blood is available to patients in need of a transfusion. You will feel good knowing that your donation gave someone a second chance at life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.