The next bloodmobile in Caledonia is on Wednesday, Jan. 27 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Four Seasons Community Center. 

The Red Cross is doing COVID antibody teseting on each unit donated. A positive antibody test indicates potential prior exposure to the virus. 

If a donated unit tests positive, the plasma from that donation may be processed into a convalescent plasma product for patients in need. This is just one additional way for your blood donation to make a difference and save a life. 

It is necessary to make an appointment before coming to the blood drive so that there are a minimum number of individuals in the building at one time. First time donors are always needed. For more information or to make an appointment go to redcrossblood.org or call Judy at 507-951-7453.

Other area blood drives are scheduled for:

Wednesday, Jan. 13, in Eitzen, from 1 to 7 p.m. 

Thursday, Jan. 14, in Houston, from 1 to 7 p.m. 

Thursday, Jan. 21, in Spring Grove, from 1 to 7 p.m. 

Friday, Jan. 22, in Rushford from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Thursday, Jan. 28, in La Crescent, from noon to 6 p.m. 

Thursday, Feb. 18, in Hokah, noon to 6 p.m. 

Load comments