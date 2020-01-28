A Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Four Seasons Community Center, 900 N. Kingston St., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from noon to 6 p.m.
Please call Judy at 507-951-7453 or email jksm@acegroup.cc.
A donor card or Positive ID is required to donate. Those 16 years old are eligible to donate with a signed ARC Consent Form.
Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.