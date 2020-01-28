A Red Cross blood drive will be held at the Four Seasons Community Center, 900 N. Kingston St., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from noon to 6 p.m.

Please call Judy at 507-951-7453 or email jksm@acegroup.cc

A donor card or Positive ID is required to donate. Those 16 years old are eligible to donate with a signed ARC Consent Form.

Visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

