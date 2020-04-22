The 2019 Caledonia Charities campaign was very successful. As a result, we were able to increase our March 2020 disbursements to the local, non-profit organizations that rely on the generous donations as part of their funding streams.
Due to the COVID-19, we were unable to have a group photo of the board members and recipients. We thank you for your generosity and look forward to continued successful campaigns.
