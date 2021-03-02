In conjunction with Minnesota FoodShare Month, Cub Scout Pack 51 and Boy Scout Troop 51 will hold their annual “Scouting For Food” food drive this week in the communities of Brownsville, Caledonia, and Eitzen.
The Scouts, who promise “to help other people”, invite you to donate non-perishable, non-expired food items for this year’s food drive.
Suggested items for the Scout’s food drive, which are in desperate need at the food pantry, include: canned meat, condiments, jelly, peanut butter, ready to eat soups, crackers, pancake mix, pancake syrup, canned fruit, and sugar.
Please place bagged donations outside your front door this Saturday, March 6, by 9 a.m. for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts to pick up.
All donations will go to the SEMCAC Houston County Food Shelf.
If the Scouts happen to miss you on Saturday, please take your donations directly to the food shelf on behalf of the Scouts of Pack 51 and Troop 51.
