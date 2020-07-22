The 2019-20 Saint John’s University basketball team earned its eighth consecutive National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award and five Johnnies were named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court this week.
To be eligible for the Team Academic Excellence Award, a college or university must submit the grade points earned and hours attempted for each player on its official squad list for the academic year and carry a team GPA of 3.0 or higher.
The 16 Johnnies on the official roster combined for a 3.33 GPA.
To be eligible for the NABC Honors Court, student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically, a varsity player during the 2019-20 season, boast a 3.2 GPA or higher at the conclusion of the academic year and have spent at least one full year at the current institution.
The Johnnies recognized were:
-Senior post Kyle Sorenson (Caledonia, Minn.), an integrative science major (pre-physical therapy emphasis);
-Junior wing Oakley Baker (Geneva, Minn./New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva), an accounting major;
-Senior post Ethan Novacinski (St. Joseph, Minn./St. Cloud Apollo), a biology major (pre-physician’s assistant emphasis);
-Senior guard Sean Ryan (Apple Valley, Minn./Eastview), a global business leadership major;
-Senior post Lucas Walford (Elko, Minn./New Prague), a global business leadership major.
SJU (27-2, 19-1 MIAC) tied the program record for single-season wins (1978-79), won its ninth MIAC regular-season title and seventh MIAC Playoff championship, and made its third consecutive NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in 2019-20.
The Johnnies advanced to the third round (Sweet 16) of the NCAA Tournament, where they were scheduled to host No. 4 St. Thomas (March 14), but the season abruptly ended with the NCAA’s cancellation of all winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SJU ended the season ranked No. 2 nationally in the final D3hoops.com Top 25 poll.
