Many thanks to the Caledonia community blood donors for supporting the effort to help sustain the blood supply for those in need. At the bloodmobile in January, 68 units of blood were collected, again exceeding the collection goal. 

The next opportunity to donate blood at the Four Seasons Community Center is Monday, March 29, from noon to 6 p.m. 

You can help ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available. Log onto redcrossblood.org or call Judy at 507-951-7453 to schedule an appointment now or even on the day of the drive. 

The date for subsequent Caledonia blood drive in July will be Wednesday, July 7. 

Other area blood drives dates are: 

Houston, March 23

La Crescent, March 25

Rushford, March 26

Spring Grove, April 1

Mabel, April 12

