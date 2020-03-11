When: Friday, March 13
Where: Caledonia High School Multi-Purpose Room
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering the code: chswarriors.
The event is sponsored by the Honor Society.
When: Friday, March 13
Where: Caledonia High School Multi-Purpose Room
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering the code: chswarriors.
The event is sponsored by the Honor Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.