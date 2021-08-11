By Jan Lee Buxengard
Special to the Argus
Players of all ages have enjoyed many games of bingo at the Houston County Fair and it’s all for a great cause.
The bingo activity on Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22 will again raise funds for Freedom Honor Flight.
This is a volunteer and cooperative effort of the five American Legion and Auxiliary Posts in the county including the units of Caledonia, Spring Grove, Houston, La Crescent and Hokah.
Proceeds are donated to Freedom Honor Flight – to fly our veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that stand in their honor.
To make it affordable for everyone, especially senior citizens and kids, the cost for two bingo cards is twenty-five cents. Half that amount is paid out in prizes and the other half is donated to Freedom Honor Flight.
Out of the money raised, $100 goes to the county fair for rent of the building, and $100 is given for flowers at the Houston County Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse grounds.
Due to COVID-19, there was no county fair in 2020. In 2019, there were 36,360 bingo cards sold during the four-day event, with proceeds of $2,399 for the Honor Flight.
