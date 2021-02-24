Understanding the many resources available to beginning farmers can be overwhelming and difficult to navigate.
The University of Minnesota Extension will host a public webinar with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Minnesota on March 4, 2021.
The 45-minute presentation includes speakers from Minnesota FSA, Risk Management Agency (crop insurance), Rural Development, and Natural Resources Conservation Service on the programs and services available to beginning farmers.
Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of each agency and the resources they can provide. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the USDA staff on the call.
Webinar for Beginning Farmers and Ranchers
Thursday, March 4, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (CST)
The webinar is free, but preregistration is required at z.umn.edu/BeginningFarmerMeeting to get the link for the March 4th webinar.
This webinar is being offered as part of USDA’s Beginning Farmer Rancher Program. Beginning Farmers and Ranchers interested in learning more about what USDA has to offer can visit farmers.gov/newfarmers.
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Daniel Mahoney at (651) 602-7710, or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339, and daniel.mahoney@usda.gov by March 2, 2021.
For more information contact Sarah Schieck Boelke (schi0466@umn.edu or 320-235-0726 ext. 2004) or Amber Roberts (AmberR@umn.edu or 218-236-2009).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.