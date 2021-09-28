The regional Better Business Bureau (BBB) office is warning business owners to beware of a potential scam they have seen an uptick in in the past month.
Officials with the BBB say they have received 23 reports in the last 24 days of a potential scam known as a “vanity award scheme.”
The people behind the ploy send emails to small businesses and non-profits alleging they won a “Best City Award.” However, according to the BBB, the scam says in order for “recipients” of this award to collect their winnings they must pay anywhere from $149 to $229.
Some emails list a Seattle address as the place of business, but investigators with the BBB say that is likely false information meant to deceive potential victims.
If you have received such an email the BBB wants you to report it to them as soon as possible.
