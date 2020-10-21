Very strong winds have delayed the Caledonia Balloon Rally until this coming weekend, October 24 and 25.
Balloonmeister Ed Chapman, working closely with the Balloon Rally Committee, made the call at mid-week.
“I’ve been flying balloons for over 44 years, and when I first started coming to Caledonia 10 years ago for the Rally, people would say ‘Oh, Caledonia...they only have two kinds of weather: windy, and REAL WINDY!’ Turns out they’re absolutely right!” he said.
Chapman said there are two kinds of wind pilots must pay close attention to: wind on the surface and wind just above the surface at 200 feet or so above the ground.
Wind on the surface has to be less than eight miles per hour or so just to get the balloon inflated.
The Balloonmeister asked, “Have you ever seen the very large flags that are located at some restaurants or car dealerships? That’s a postage stamp compared to the amount of fabric that’s in a typical balloon, and if the wind is stronger than about eight miles per hour, the balloon will be very difficult to inflate.”
The other limiting factor? “Wind at 200 feet above the surface is critical. When it’s time to land, the pilot must maneuver vertically to avoid obstacles in the approach path, such as buildings, trees and wires. The speed at touchdown will only be a little less than at 200 feet, and we know that if the landing speed is faster than about 10 mph, the possibility of a sprained knee or ankle increases. I’ve safely carried over 5,000 passengers over the years, and I want to keep that safety record, and the excellent safety record of the Caledonia Balloon Rally, intact.”
Updates will be available on Facebook; launches are set for the practice field behind the Middle School/High School at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Oct. 24, weather permitting. If needed, a back-up flight will be held at 4:15 p.m. or on Sunday morning, Oct. 25 at 7:45 a.m. or 4:15 p.m., weather permitting.
