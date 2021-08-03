Forage and dairy farmers in southeastern Minnesota are invited to the Southeast Minnesota Forage Field Day & Dairy Tour scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 in Fountain, MN. Hosted by Mulhern Dairy Farm, participants will visit fields with innovative crop rotations and alternative forages including alfalfa interseeded with Italian ryegrass, forage sorghum, Yield Max and Dairy Max cocktails, and learn about technologies used on farm for real-time cow data and on-the-go forage and manure sensing.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is FREE to attend. Lunch will be provided. (For meal planning purposes, please RSVP by emailing mfa@midwestforage.org or calling 651.484.3888). Educational sessions include: Maximizing Digestible Fiber/Acre Through Innovative Crop Rotations; Alternative Forages for Dairy Rations to Optimize Feed Efficiency and Income Over Feed Cost; Protecting Your Most Valuable Asset: Your People; Using Real-time Cow Data to Simplify Operations & Amplify Profitability; and HarvestLab - Manure and Forage Sensing. The

event will also include field tours and equipment displays.

The field day will be held at 25901 County Hwy 7, Fountain. An agenda and further details

can be viewed at midwestforage.org/events.php.

The event is coordinated by the Minnesota Dairy Initiative – SE Region, Southeast

Minnesota Forage Council, University of Minnesota Extension, and Midwest Forage Association.

