Forage and dairy farmers in southeastern Minnesota are invited to the Southeast Minnesota Forage Field Day & Dairy Tour scheduled for Tuesday, August 10 in Fountain, MN. Hosted by Mulhern Dairy Farm, participants will visit fields with innovative crop rotations and alternative forages including alfalfa interseeded with Italian ryegrass, forage sorghum, Yield Max and Dairy Max cocktails, and learn about technologies used on farm for real-time cow data and on-the-go forage and manure sensing.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and is FREE to attend. Lunch will be provided. (For meal planning purposes, please RSVP by emailing mfa@midwestforage.org or calling 651.484.3888). Educational sessions include: Maximizing Digestible Fiber/Acre Through Innovative Crop Rotations; Alternative Forages for Dairy Rations to Optimize Feed Efficiency and Income Over Feed Cost; Protecting Your Most Valuable Asset: Your People; Using Real-time Cow Data to Simplify Operations & Amplify Profitability; and HarvestLab - Manure and Forage Sensing. The
event will also include field tours and equipment displays.
The field day will be held at 25901 County Hwy 7, Fountain. An agenda and further details
can be viewed at midwestforage.org/events.php.
The event is coordinated by the Minnesota Dairy Initiative – SE Region, Southeast
Minnesota Forage Council, University of Minnesota Extension, and Midwest Forage Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.