Are you interested in raising awareness of career opportunities at your business? Are you currently looking for workers? Represent your company at the Houston County Job Fair on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the La Crescent Area Event Center from 9am-12pm. Workforce Development Inc. and the Houston County EDA are partnering to host the event.
It is free to participate but businesses must RSVP by contacting Dee Slinde, Employer Services Specialist at dslinde@wdimn.org or Allison Wagner, Houston County EDA Director at EDA@co.houston.mn.us or 507-725-5836. Deadline to register is January 15. Businesses can set up a booth/table between 8:30-9am. A table and chairs will be provided for each participating business to use. The job fair will be advertised all over the region including in La Crosse and Winona for job seekers to come to the job fair.
For more information or to reserve a free spot for your business, contact Allison Wagner, Houston County EDA Director at EDA@co.houston.mn.us or 507-725-5836, or Dee Slinde, Employer Services Specialist at dslinde@wdimn.org.
