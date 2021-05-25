By Lucas Onstad
Houston County Assessor
The Houston County Assessor’s Office will be starting our yearly reappraisals on June 7 of this year.
The state of Minnesota requires each county in Minnesota to reappraise each property once every 5 years.
This is called Quintile Review. This process is a vital part of achieving the correct value of each home individually.
Each year the state does a sales study that compares our values to the values houses are selling for in each city and township. Our values need to be within 90% to 105% of the sales.
When we are low or high the state issues increases or decreases to each house in that particular township or city. This is why Quintile reappraisal is so critical.
Through detailed reappraisals of homes we can determine the correct Estimated Market Value, (what the house would sell for in the current market and what your property taxes are calculated from).
How the process works
The appraisers will first knock on your door, if you are home they will introduce them self and show you their County Identification Badge. Next, they will explain why they are there. They will ask if you could show them around your house. They will take notes and ask you questions.
The more information they can gather the closer the estimated market value will be represented. You do have the right to refuse an appraisal when they stop.
However if this is the case the appraiser is obligated by Minnesota state law to make assumptions on the interior of your home, and you the home owner will lose the right to appeal the value in the future until an appraiser is granted access to the property.
In the case you are not home at the time, the appraiser stop will take outside photos of your home and do an exterior walk around of the home only.
They will leave a yellow call back sticky note on your front door with their name and number to call them back. When you call back they will either set up a time to meet with you or ask you questions over the phone.
Again if they do not get a call back they are required to make assumptions of the homes interior. These are the areas the appraisers will be working in from June to September:
Spring Grove City
Spring Grove Township
Caledonia City
Brownsville Township
Jefferson Township
Union Township
Wilmington Township
Black Hammer Township
As always if you have any questions please call our office 507-728-5801.
