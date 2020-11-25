By Ms. Hansen’s 1st grade class

Caledonia Area Elem. 

Ava Meier

Daughter of Tria & Sean Meier

Catch a turkey in a barn. Then put the turkey in the oven with salt and pepper. Put in on a big pan and cook it at a really sunny temperature for 20 min. Cut it, eat it!

Skylar West

Daughter of Jennifer & Josh West

Get a turkey from a farm. Then put in on the stove and turn it on. Cook it for 5 minutes at 305 degrees. Then I would cut it up and then me and mom would put in on a plate. Then we would eat it together. Usually me and mom put whip cream on the turkeys face!!

Adelynn Nutt

Daughter of Jennifer & Mark Nutt

Put the turkey in the oven and microwave then we put it in the sun so it gets warm and then we eat it.

Henry Oakes

Son of Aaron & Leslie Oakes

Put the turkey in the oven for 20 mins. Then you take it out and put it on the table. 

Thatcher Stemper

Son of Wess & Debby Stemper

Put it in the oven then you cut it up with a sharp knife and eat it.

Tanner Linn

Son of Tom & Tess Linn

Put it on the grill for 10 seconds, then you can eat it.

Isaiah Meunkel

Son of Coleen & Pete Meunkel

You can put it in anything and then you eat it.

Chase Niccum

Son of DJ & Melissa Niccum

Kill it and take the feathers off, then cut its legs, head, and wings off. Put it in a pan on the stove for 20 min. then you eat it. 

Aria Connor

Daughter of Madison Scanlan & Sean Connor

I put the turkey in the oven. Then you cut it all up.

Jase DeFlorian

Son of Nicole & Chris DeFlorian

You put it in the stove for 10 mins. Then you cut it up, and put it on plates. Then you can eat it. 

Elizabeth Kumpf

Daughter of Wendy & Brian Kumpf

Put it on the stove with seasonings on it. Then you eat it when its done. 

Rhema Steele

Daughter of Whitney & Brandon Steele

Buy a turkey, cook it in the oven then eat it.

Indica Winters

Daughter of Noah & Mariah Mallanger

I don’t like turkey but, you put it in a big chili pot on top of a burner or griddle and then eat it. 

Cade Meiners

Son of Ashley & Casey Meiners

My dad shoots a turkey and cuts the head and feathers off and then eats the whole thing.

Emelyn Klug

Daughter of Kim and Dana Klug

I see my Grandma buy the turkey and cook it in the oven. It comes out really hot. Next Grandma calls for everyone to eat and we pray. 

Lennox Skorstad

Son of Meghan & Travis Skorstad

My whole family makes it, we cut it into little pieces with a knife after we deep fry it. It tastes good. 

By Mrs. McDonald’s 1st grade class

Caledonia Area Elem. 

Gaven Burrichter

Son of Rob & Jenn Burrichter

Put it in the pan, then turn the oven on to 5 degrees. Put it in the oven and cook it for 1 hour. Then EAT IT!

Charlee Schedivy

Daughter of Darren & Jessie Schedivy

Cook it for 15 minutes in a pot.  Cook it on hot.  Before you cook it put salt and pepper on it.  

Ryder Haugstad 

Son of Carly & Travis Haugstad

You should cook it 5 hours because its giant.  You should cook it in the oven. You should cook at 70 degrees.  Before you cook it you should season it with salt and pepper and thyme.  

Rylan Stokman

Son of Rob and Renee Stokman

Get a turkey and cook it.  You get the turkey from hunting.  Before you cook it you have to do stuff to it ,like get the turkey out of it.  Put seasoning on it, like pepper.  Put it in the oven for 13. The temperature should be 30. Peas would go good with turkey.  

Nora Martell 

Daughter of Jake & Lindsey Martell

You should cook your turkey for 25 minutes in a pot at 70°.  You should add seasoning.  You should also wash your hands. 

Dominyk Nickerson

Son of Charlene Nickerson 

Get a turkey.  Put some salt and pepper on it.  Turn oven on 10°.  Put the turkey in the oven  Take out the turkey.  Slice the turkey.  Get a fork and eat it.  ENJOY!!

Emma Goetzinger 

Daughter of Matt & Emily Goetzinger

Cook turkey for 2 minutes at 200 degrees on a pan in the stove.  Put salt & pepper on it before cooking. 

Katelyn Kruse

Daughter of Dan & Suzanne Kruse 

You cook a turkey 20 with 10 minutes in the oven  You need to cook it in a big glass plate at a hot but not too hot temperature.  As well as you need to put salt & pepper on it.  Then cut it up and eat it!  Don’t forget to swallow it!  

Deacon Goetzinger  

Son of Steve Goetzinger & Amber Miller

Warm it up in hot water first.  Then put oil and pepper on it. Then put it in the oven for 45 minutes at 4001 degrees.  Then cut it up.  

Isabella Wood

Daughter of Casey and Amber Wood

Put the turkey on the stove. You cook the turkey for 8 hours. You cook it in the stove for 8 hours at 1º.  You put salt and season salt on it.

Rasheed Sims

Son of Torria Sims & Darcell White

Wash out the pan then clean the turkey then you pop it in the oven.

By Mrs. Paggi’s 1st grade class

St. John’s Lutheran School 

Hayven Diersen

Daughter of Josh & Alissa 

First you have to shoot it. Then you pluck the feathers off. Then you put it in a roaster and then you cook it at 230 degrees for about a half hour. Then you let it sit for a little bit and then take it out. You cut it up and then you eat it!

Kalyn Felten

Son of Phil & Maria

First you take the feathers off and then cut it up. You cook it for 6 hours. Then you eat it!

Andalynn Scott

Daughter of Amber Scott & Chris Rollins

Take off all the feathers put it in the oven for 10 hours. My Papa cooks the turkey so he knows how long it takes. You take it out after it is all cooked and cut it and then you eat it.

Cooper Roher

Son of Katy Pronschinske & Nick Roher

First of all you have to hunt for one and then shoot it when you see it. Then you have to clean it by take off all the feathers. Then you have to cook it in the oven for about an hour. You have to cut it. Then you eat it. I like to eat my turkey with a fork.

Clara Porter

Daughter of Wes & Julie

I don’t really know how to cook a turkey but my dad cooks the turkey and it is really good. I really like to eat turkey. 

Hannah Holter

Daughter of Jerry & Mary

First my dad goes into the woods and shoots a turkey. Then you have to cook it in the microwave. You have to cook it for 40 minutes. Then you put it on a plate you dish it out to everyone at the table and then you eat it.

Sophia Schroeder

Daughter of Jana & Kyle

You get a turkey and cook it in the oven for a long time. Then you eat it.

Mrs. Koeller’s1st grade class

St. Mary’s Catholic School

Gunner Felten

Son of Brad & Anne Felten

First hunt. Preheat the oven. Put the turkey in the oven. Next you take it out of the oven. Leave it out to cool. Then you eat it.

Mariah Solbrack

Daughter of Darren & Tricia Solbrack

First you go to the store. Next you go home with the turkey. Then you preheat the oven. Next you put the seasoning on the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Then you take it out. Then you eat it.

Alexander Augedahl

Son of Adam & Arlene Augedahl

First you hunt for a turkey. Then you bring it home. Then you preheat the oven. Then put it in the oven. Then you take it out of the oven. Then you eat it.

Shauna Colsch

Daughter of Steve & Teresa Colsch

You hunt for a turkey then you bring the turkey home. Then you cut the turkey. Then you take the turkey out and you eat it.

Emma Goetzinger

Daughter of Scott & Patty Goetzinger

Hunt for a turkey. Then bring it home to put it the oven. Then we put it on the plate.

Nora

Daughter of Christian & Lindsay Hershner

First hunt for a turkey. Then preheat the oven and cook it. Then eat it!

Sawyer Stackhouse

Son of Ryan & Rachel Stackhouse

First you hunt a turkey. Next you butter it. Next you preheat oven. Put it in the oven. Let it cook. Then you take it out. Last you cut it up and then you eat it!

August Klug

Son of Phillip & Stacie Klug

Hunt a turkey. Then go home and preheat the oven. Cook turkey and take turkey out. It is hot! Then eat turkey.

Sydney Skau

Daughter of John & Sarah Skau

First you hunt the turkey. You put it in the oven. Next you take it out. Then you eat it.

Alayna Goetzinger

Daughter of Scott & Patty Goetzinger

We hunt for the turkey. Then we put it in the oven to bake. We put ketchup on the turkey. Then we eat it.

Nora Thompson

Daughter of Jeremy and Stacey Thompson

First I caught a turkey. Then I cooked the turkey. Last I eat the turkey.

Andrew Herman

Son of Ryan & Sarah Herman

We preheat the oven. Put turkey in and let it cook. Then we take the turkey out. We cut the turkey. Last we eat the turkey!

Joplynn Goetzinger

Daughter of Shane Goetzinger & Cassie Mahr

Kill it and then preheat the oven. Then put the turkey in the oven. Next take the turkey out of the oven. Next let it cool. Next put it on a plate. Last eat it!

Please note: The print edition shows a few students of Mrs. Paggi's class printed twice. This was an design flaw caught too late in the publishing process where we could not change it. 

