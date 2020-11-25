By Ms. Hansen’s 1st grade class
Caledonia Area Elem.
Ava Meier
Daughter of Tria & Sean Meier
Catch a turkey in a barn. Then put the turkey in the oven with salt and pepper. Put in on a big pan and cook it at a really sunny temperature for 20 min. Cut it, eat it!
Skylar West
Daughter of Jennifer & Josh West
Get a turkey from a farm. Then put in on the stove and turn it on. Cook it for 5 minutes at 305 degrees. Then I would cut it up and then me and mom would put in on a plate. Then we would eat it together. Usually me and mom put whip cream on the turkeys face!!
Adelynn Nutt
Daughter of Jennifer & Mark Nutt
Put the turkey in the oven and microwave then we put it in the sun so it gets warm and then we eat it.
Henry Oakes
Son of Aaron & Leslie Oakes
Put the turkey in the oven for 20 mins. Then you take it out and put it on the table.
Thatcher Stemper
Son of Wess & Debby Stemper
Put it in the oven then you cut it up with a sharp knife and eat it.
Tanner Linn
Son of Tom & Tess Linn
Put it on the grill for 10 seconds, then you can eat it.
Isaiah Meunkel
Son of Coleen & Pete Meunkel
You can put it in anything and then you eat it.
Chase Niccum
Son of DJ & Melissa Niccum
Kill it and take the feathers off, then cut its legs, head, and wings off. Put it in a pan on the stove for 20 min. then you eat it.
Aria Connor
Daughter of Madison Scanlan & Sean Connor
I put the turkey in the oven. Then you cut it all up.
Jase DeFlorian
Son of Nicole & Chris DeFlorian
You put it in the stove for 10 mins. Then you cut it up, and put it on plates. Then you can eat it.
Elizabeth Kumpf
Daughter of Wendy & Brian Kumpf
Put it on the stove with seasonings on it. Then you eat it when its done.
Rhema Steele
Daughter of Whitney & Brandon Steele
Buy a turkey, cook it in the oven then eat it.
Indica Winters
Daughter of Noah & Mariah Mallanger
I don’t like turkey but, you put it in a big chili pot on top of a burner or griddle and then eat it.
Cade Meiners
Son of Ashley & Casey Meiners
My dad shoots a turkey and cuts the head and feathers off and then eats the whole thing.
Emelyn Klug
Daughter of Kim and Dana Klug
I see my Grandma buy the turkey and cook it in the oven. It comes out really hot. Next Grandma calls for everyone to eat and we pray.
Lennox Skorstad
Son of Meghan & Travis Skorstad
My whole family makes it, we cut it into little pieces with a knife after we deep fry it. It tastes good.
By Mrs. McDonald’s 1st grade class
Caledonia Area Elem.
Gaven Burrichter
Son of Rob & Jenn Burrichter
Put it in the pan, then turn the oven on to 5 degrees. Put it in the oven and cook it for 1 hour. Then EAT IT!
Charlee Schedivy
Daughter of Darren & Jessie Schedivy
Cook it for 15 minutes in a pot. Cook it on hot. Before you cook it put salt and pepper on it.
Ryder Haugstad
Son of Carly & Travis Haugstad
You should cook it 5 hours because its giant. You should cook it in the oven. You should cook at 70 degrees. Before you cook it you should season it with salt and pepper and thyme.
Rylan Stokman
Son of Rob and Renee Stokman
Get a turkey and cook it. You get the turkey from hunting. Before you cook it you have to do stuff to it ,like get the turkey out of it. Put seasoning on it, like pepper. Put it in the oven for 13. The temperature should be 30. Peas would go good with turkey.
Nora Martell
Daughter of Jake & Lindsey Martell
You should cook your turkey for 25 minutes in a pot at 70°. You should add seasoning. You should also wash your hands.
Dominyk Nickerson
Son of Charlene Nickerson
Get a turkey. Put some salt and pepper on it. Turn oven on 10°. Put the turkey in the oven Take out the turkey. Slice the turkey. Get a fork and eat it. ENJOY!!
Emma Goetzinger
Daughter of Matt & Emily Goetzinger
Cook turkey for 2 minutes at 200 degrees on a pan in the stove. Put salt & pepper on it before cooking.
Katelyn Kruse
Daughter of Dan & Suzanne Kruse
You cook a turkey 20 with 10 minutes in the oven You need to cook it in a big glass plate at a hot but not too hot temperature. As well as you need to put salt & pepper on it. Then cut it up and eat it! Don’t forget to swallow it!
Deacon Goetzinger
Son of Steve Goetzinger & Amber Miller
Warm it up in hot water first. Then put oil and pepper on it. Then put it in the oven for 45 minutes at 4001 degrees. Then cut it up.
Isabella Wood
Daughter of Casey and Amber Wood
Put the turkey on the stove. You cook the turkey for 8 hours. You cook it in the stove for 8 hours at 1º. You put salt and season salt on it.
Rasheed Sims
Son of Torria Sims & Darcell White
Wash out the pan then clean the turkey then you pop it in the oven.
By Mrs. Paggi’s 1st grade class
St. John’s Lutheran School
Hayven Diersen
Daughter of Josh & Alissa
First you have to shoot it. Then you pluck the feathers off. Then you put it in a roaster and then you cook it at 230 degrees for about a half hour. Then you let it sit for a little bit and then take it out. You cut it up and then you eat it!
Kalyn Felten
Son of Phil & Maria
First you take the feathers off and then cut it up. You cook it for 6 hours. Then you eat it!
Andalynn Scott
Daughter of Amber Scott & Chris Rollins
Take off all the feathers put it in the oven for 10 hours. My Papa cooks the turkey so he knows how long it takes. You take it out after it is all cooked and cut it and then you eat it.
Cooper Roher
Son of Katy Pronschinske & Nick Roher
First of all you have to hunt for one and then shoot it when you see it. Then you have to clean it by take off all the feathers. Then you have to cook it in the oven for about an hour. You have to cut it. Then you eat it. I like to eat my turkey with a fork.
Clara Porter
Daughter of Wes & Julie
I don’t really know how to cook a turkey but my dad cooks the turkey and it is really good. I really like to eat turkey.
Hannah Holter
Daughter of Jerry & Mary
First my dad goes into the woods and shoots a turkey. Then you have to cook it in the microwave. You have to cook it for 40 minutes. Then you put it on a plate you dish it out to everyone at the table and then you eat it.
Sophia Schroeder
Daughter of Jana & Kyle
You get a turkey and cook it in the oven for a long time. Then you eat it.
Mrs. Koeller’s1st grade class
St. Mary’s Catholic School
Gunner Felten
Son of Brad & Anne Felten
First hunt. Preheat the oven. Put the turkey in the oven. Next you take it out of the oven. Leave it out to cool. Then you eat it.
Mariah Solbrack
Daughter of Darren & Tricia Solbrack
First you go to the store. Next you go home with the turkey. Then you preheat the oven. Next you put the seasoning on the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Then you take it out. Then you eat it.
Alexander Augedahl
Son of Adam & Arlene Augedahl
First you hunt for a turkey. Then you bring it home. Then you preheat the oven. Then put it in the oven. Then you take it out of the oven. Then you eat it.
Shauna Colsch
Daughter of Steve & Teresa Colsch
You hunt for a turkey then you bring the turkey home. Then you cut the turkey. Then you take the turkey out and you eat it.
Emma Goetzinger
Daughter of Scott & Patty Goetzinger
Hunt for a turkey. Then bring it home to put it the oven. Then we put it on the plate.
Nora
Daughter of Christian & Lindsay Hershner
First hunt for a turkey. Then preheat the oven and cook it. Then eat it!
Sawyer Stackhouse
Son of Ryan & Rachel Stackhouse
First you hunt a turkey. Next you butter it. Next you preheat oven. Put it in the oven. Let it cook. Then you take it out. Last you cut it up and then you eat it!
August Klug
Son of Phillip & Stacie Klug
Hunt a turkey. Then go home and preheat the oven. Cook turkey and take turkey out. It is hot! Then eat turkey.
Sydney Skau
Daughter of John & Sarah Skau
First you hunt the turkey. You put it in the oven. Next you take it out. Then you eat it.
Alayna Goetzinger
Daughter of Scott & Patty Goetzinger
We hunt for the turkey. Then we put it in the oven to bake. We put ketchup on the turkey. Then we eat it.
Nora Thompson
Daughter of Jeremy and Stacey Thompson
First I caught a turkey. Then I cooked the turkey. Last I eat the turkey.
Andrew Herman
Son of Ryan & Sarah Herman
We preheat the oven. Put turkey in and let it cook. Then we take the turkey out. We cut the turkey. Last we eat the turkey!
Joplynn Goetzinger
Daughter of Shane Goetzinger & Cassie Mahr
Kill it and then preheat the oven. Then put the turkey in the oven. Next take the turkey out of the oven. Next let it cool. Next put it on a plate. Last eat it!
Please note: The print edition shows a few students of Mrs. Paggi's class printed twice. This was an design flaw caught too late in the publishing process where we could not change it.
