Notice is hereby given that the Arlin Falck Foundation will accept applications for grants for community development, community promotions, community education and similar matters. The grants shall be for the benefit of persons residing in Fillmore County and Houston County, Minnesota and Allamakee County and Winneshiek County, Iowa
Entities that have a 501 (c) 3 designation by the Internal Revenue Service or municipalities are eligible to apply for these grants. To obtain an application for grants or other information, contact Kathleen V. Nelson at 12743 Buckley Road, Caledonia, MN 55921, phone 507-724-3348 during regular business hours or email arlinfalckfoundation@yahoo.com. Grant applications must be received by October 2, 2021.
