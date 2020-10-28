By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
A night of trick or treating is coming for Houston County kids, as Halloween approaches on a Saturday this year.
Despite a pandemic, cities in Houston County still plan to allow trick or treating with no changes to traditional plans.
The cities of Spring Grove, Caledonia, Hokah, Brownsville, La Crescent, Eitzen and Houston are essentially allowing households to make their own choice, andhave made no changes to rules on Halloween night, since Halloween is not an official government action. Some cities have encouraged residents to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Trick or treaters should only visit houses if the porch light is on. If residents do not want to serve trick or treaters, they should follow the tradition of leaving their porch light off.
That being said, Houston County Public Health referenced CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, which encourage people to avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters, give out treats outdoors if possible, set up a candy station, wash hands before handling treats and wear a mask.
They also noted Halloween masks were not sufficient substitute for a cloth mask and encouraged trick or treaters to make masks apart of their costume. Halloween costume masks should not be worn over cloth masks, as this could make breathing more difficult. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
Social distancing of six feet is still encouraged indoors and outdoors, as COVID-19 is more likely to be spread or contracted when people are in close contact with others for a long time.
