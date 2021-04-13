Every year in April, usually Earth Day, the Ag Service Center staff collects garbage that has been thrown or blown into the building’s lot. Usually, we collect approximately three garbage bags of cardboard, paper and plastic bags. It is amazing what we pick up in our small green space.
As a reminder, keep garbage in your vehicle until you locate a safe disposal place. If you have outside disposal bins, take steps to secure them and keep lids closed. Debris harms physical habitats, transports chemical pollutants, threatens aquatic life and wildlife, and interferes with human uses of river, marine and coastal environments.
Our wildlife and aquatic species can get into some real trouble if they ingest or get tangled in our garbage. We have all seen the pictures of turtles entangled in plastic or bears with a plastic bottle around their heads. There are even photos of garbage at the lowest parts of the oceans.
You can find some great resources on the Earth Day website, https://www.earthday.org. Let’s help keep America Beautiful!
