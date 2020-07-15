St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia is celebrating it’s 125th anniversary in 2020.
July’s anniversary service will be held at the Houston County Fairgrounds in the entertainment building on July 19 at 9 a.m.
Guest preacher will be former Pastor Neil Varnum. Special music will be provided by contemporary Christian artist Zach Steinbach.
Immediately following the service, sack lunches consisting of a hot dog, chips, a cookie and a beverage will be served.
The entire community is welcome to join this celebration. There is limited seating, so feel free to bring a lawn chair.
