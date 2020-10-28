Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Nicole Krenzke of Spring Grove, Minn., graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in July.
St. Mary’s Catholic School
1st Quarter Honor Roll
6th Grade A
Summer Colsch
Margaret Herman
6th Grade B
Noah Augedahl
Tyson Ginther
Jacoby Hammell
Hayden Harms
Jacob Klug
7th Grade A
Nadia Melde
7th Grade B
Adeline Colsch Aubrie Klug
Ella Klug
Lilly Novak
Isabella Stemper
Jackson Zaiger
8th Grade B
Jackson Hammell
Reid Klug
Leo Privet
Ben Stemper
South Dakota State University
The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Caledonia
Hannah Bolduan, Owen King
Houston
Johanna Johnson
La Crescent
Kennedie Dawson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.