Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Nicole Krenzke of Spring Grove, Minn., graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in July.

St. Mary’s Catholic School

1st Quarter Honor Roll

6th Grade A

Summer Colsch 

Margaret Herman

6th Grade B

Noah Augedahl 

Tyson Ginther 

Jacoby Hammell 

Hayden Harms 

Jacob Klug

7th Grade A

Nadia Melde

7th Grade B

Adeline Colsch Aubrie Klug

Ella Klug

Lilly Novak 

Isabella Stemper 

Jackson Zaiger

8th Grade B

Jackson Hammell 

Reid Klug

Leo Privet

Ben Stemper

South Dakota State University

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Caledonia

Hannah Bolduan, Owen King

Houston

Johanna Johnson

La Crescent

Kennedie Dawson

