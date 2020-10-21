College Shooting Clays Championship
Results for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Division 111 Shooting Clays Championship feature two women from Houston County, who placed in the top three. Hailey Conway from Caledonia placed first for the ladies and Marie Petersen from Spring Grove placed third.
