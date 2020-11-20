Caledonia High School
National Honor Society Induction 20-21
Lyza Hoscheit
Austin Klug
Dominick Konkel
Andrew Kunelius
Samuel Privet
Jacob Staggemeyer
Devin Vonderohe
Elise Weinbender
Eliza Welscher
Jenna Wiebke
Madison Winjum
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Michaela Neuzil of Spring Grove, MN graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on October 23, 2020.
