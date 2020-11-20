Caledonia High School

National Honor Society Induction 20-21

Lyza Hoscheit

Austin Klug

Dominick Konkel

Andrew Kunelius

Samuel Privet

Jacob Staggemeyer

Devin Vonderohe

Elise Weinbender

Eliza Welscher

Jenna Wiebke

Madison Winjum

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Michaela Neuzil of Spring Grove, MN graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on October 23, 2020.

