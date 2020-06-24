Wartburg College
Wartburg College has recognized 523 students who were named the 2020 Winter/May Term Dean’s List.
Those honored include:
Jacob Jorstad of Hokah.
Tyler Wiebke of Caledonia.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above in at least five course credits during the terms.
