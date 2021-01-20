Kirkwood Community College

Kirkwood Community College announces Dean’s List honors

Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. These students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college. 

Noah King, Caledonia, MN 

Thomas Byrnes, Dorchester, IA 

Western Technical College

Western Technical College is pleased to announce the names of the Fall 2020 graduates.

Samantha Bratland of Caledonia: Emergency Medical Technician-Basic

Austin Goergen of Caledonia: Emergency Medical Technician-Basic

Ronald McNell of Hokah: Auto Maint & Light Repair Tech 1

Matthew Moyer of Caledonia: Architectural Technology

UW-River Falls

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester Dean’s List honoring 1,995 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name, and major.

Abby Schwartzhoff, Marketing Communications, Stage and Screen Arts, Eitzen, MN

Maria Ideker, Business Administration, Hokah, MN 

