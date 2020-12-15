Iowa State University

Abby Ashbacher, a(n) Apparel, Merchandising, and Design major from Caledonia (55921), was awarded the Neva M. Petersen Scholarship in Family and Consumer Sciences from the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences and its academic units. Ashbacher was recognized for exceptional academic performance. The College of Human Sciences is pleased to support Ashbacher’s academic journey and pursuit of innovation in their field.

More than $1.4 million in student scholarships are offered each year by the College of Human Sciences and its academic units, in addition to monies awarded by Iowa State at the university level.

Programs in the College of Human Sciences focus on fields of study that expand human potential and improve people’s lives. The college encompasses academic units that include the School of Education and four departments: Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management; Food Science and Human Nutrition; Human Development and Family Studies; Kinesiology and Health.

Load comments