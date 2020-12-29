The sixth annual Women in Ag Network Conference will be held Feb. 3, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., hosted virtually via Zoom. The event will be a day of learning and networking for women involved in agriculture.
Keynote speaker will be Michele Payn, CSP and Principal of Cause Matters Corp., which connects people and science of food and farming.
Choose from three diverse breakout session tracks: Bridging the Gap with Social Media, Cultivating Management Best Practices, and Connecting Farmers and Consumers through Marketing.
The panel discussion will be “Direct Marketing: Taking it to the Next Level” featuring women who have taken marketing of their agriculture ventures to a completely new level.
Register at z.umn.edu/WAGN2021ConferenceReg by Jan. 18 to ensure timely delivery of conference packet.
Registration is $35, with a special rate of $15 for students. The first 50 registrations will receive Michele Payn’s “Food Bullying: How to Avoid Buying BS” book.
For more information, visit z.umn.edu/WAGNConference21 or contact Sarah Schieck Boelke at schi0466@umn.edu.
