The Caledonia Community Blood Drive held on April 1 was a tremendous success again exceeding our goal.
A total of 65 appointments were made and 59 units of blood was collected.
The Surgeon General deemed that blood collection is an essential services now, as blood is needed at all times.
Thank you to all those that came out to donate including some for the first time.
Thanks also to the volunteers without whom we couldn’t hold the bloodmobiles.
The process of donating has become more efficient as more donors make appointments either on line or by calling to schedule.
Another improvement that has sped up the process is donors can now answer their health history questions before coming in by doing the Rapid Pass on line at redcrossblood.org.
Please consider becoming a blood donor at the next Caledonia community bloodmobile on Tuesday, July 28.
