All great employees want to know where everyone else wants to work. Vying to be recognized as one of the area’s Best Places to Work is exactly where every business will want to be. Thanks to Workforce Development Inc, we all now know who some of those companies are in Southeast Minnesota. Fifteen companies representing Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties are being recognized as the “Best Places to Work” in Southeast Minnesota.
A virtual celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 22nd at noon.
Small Employer
(Under 50 Employees)
Albert Lea Seed House
Arcadian Bank
Citizens State Bank of Hayfield
Southeast Service Cooperative
Staggemeyer Stave Co., Inc. (Houston County)
Mid-Size Employer
(50-150 employees)
Acentek
Austin Utilities
CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP
Cooperative Response Center Inc.
Custom Alarm
Large Employer
(Over 150 employees)
Benike Construction
Gemini, Inc.
Hearth and Home Technologies
Riverland Community College
Zumbro Family Health Center
