All great employees want to know where everyone else wants to work.  Vying to be recognized as one of the area’s Best Places to Work is exactly where every business will want to be.  Thanks to Workforce Development Inc, we all now know who some of those companies are in Southeast Minnesota.  Fifteen companies representing Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona counties are being recognized as the “Best Places to Work” in Southeast Minnesota.  

A virtual celebration is scheduled for Thursday, April 22nd at noon. 

Small Employer

(Under 50 Employees)

Albert Lea Seed House

Arcadian Bank

Citizens State Bank of Hayfield 

Southeast Service Cooperative

Staggemeyer Stave Co., Inc. (Houston County)

Mid-Size Employer

(50-150 employees)

Acentek

Austin Utilities

CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP

Cooperative Response Center Inc.

Custom Alarm

Large Employer

(Over 150 employees)

Benike Construction 

Gemini, Inc.

Hearth and Home Technologies

Riverland Community College

Zumbro Family Health Center

