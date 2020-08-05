Due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 Pandemic policies, the 2020 HCWTF JAKES Day which was to be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Gopher State Sportsmen’s Club in La Crescent will not be held this year.  

There are too many unknowns at this time. It would be very difficult to adhere to the social distancing policies, masks and sanitization mandates that are currently in place.  

We look forward to sponsoring this event again next year on September 11, 2021.

