Greetings,
We want to take a moment to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as our school staff works to develop Distance Learning Plans for our students.
Our staff will do the best they can to provide educational lessons that are engaging. The goal is to have a plan that is both meaningful and as interactive as possible.
Our staff has been instructed that these plans should be different than our Flexible Learning Plans. Governor Walz put it well when he stated, “Flexible Learning Plans are preparations for a blizzard.
Distance Learning Plans are preparations for the entire winter.” As we have seen states close for the remainder of the year, we need to be prepared to have meaningful and interactive distance learning from now until June if necessary.
I know the teachers have had contact with students and families already.
They will continue to do so, but we will try not to inundate you with emails and messages from multiple sources.
At present, we plan to send a weekly message via School Messenger, but may have more frequent messages via Schoology, the school website, and our Facebook Page. Obviously, if there is pertinent information that needs to go out, we will send it via School Messenger.
Starting Thursday morning when you enter one of the school district buildings, we are asking that everyone including visitors, students and community members report to the office area. We will be doing a quick temperature check on everyone.
Also, we are taking the opportunity to completely shut down the MS/HS Building for a four day period beginning Thursday, March 19.
We are not doing this because we are aware of any potential contamination in the building, but saw an opportunity to close the building on the off chance that there has been any sort of contamination.
The main office will be open beginning Monday, March 23 and staff members will have access to the remainder of the building.
Free internet WiFi for new customers:
AcenTek will be offering Free Internet Service and WiFi for customers who don’t already have it in the AcenTek Serving Area until June 1 to help accommodate Distance Learning.
Free install, free internet service with WiFi enabled until June 1st.
Call into customer service for details and information.
1-888-404-4940. Go to Option 3 for Customer Services.
If you do not have a digital device for your student, and would like one, the school does have a limited number of iPads that could be checked out until June 1st. These loaners will be subject to school policies.
We are all in this together. One big thing we all need to do during this unprecedented time is to socially distance ourselves from others.
We are working to put together guidance for our students, but our parents will be critical to help impress upon our youth the importance of doing so.
It is still true that children 19 and under seem to be less affected than others, but we want to be sure that our students don’t act as transmission agents to vulnerable individuals. We will get through this difficult time and be stronger on the other side of it.
For additional information, please check the following links:
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH)
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
https://www.co.houston.mn.us/departments/public-health/
Again, THANK YOU for your patience and cooperation as we navigate these uncharted waters.
Craig Ihrke, Superintendent
Caledonia Area Public Schools
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.