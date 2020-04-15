By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
As the Argus staff continues to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are adjusting some of our policies.
Our office will remain closed to the public, but staff will be working during this time. Please call or email us if you need assistance with billing, subscriptions, placing an ad, story ideas, obituaries and other items.
Due to a reduction in hours, our staff will be actively working from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Editor Jordan Gerard will be available by email after 2 p.m., sales rep. Greg Petersen will be available by email or phone and writer Craig Moorhead is available by email.
Our editorial staff will try to do as many interviews as possible over the phone or through email. We want to play a part in limiting the spread of the virus and that means distancing ourselves.
As for photos, we are asking our interviewees and those wishing to submit photos, to take the photo(s) themselves if possible. Please make sure the photo is not blurry and sent to us in “original size.”
Information that is pertinent to the health and safety of the county will be posted to our website as soon as possible, free of charge. We are also trying to spread out our coverage of the virus so we don’t exhaust it all at once and end up with nothing to publish.
We are trying to mix in a good amount of non-coronavirus news, too. We know COVID-19 things are important to our readers, but we also recognize “information overload” and a desire to see something unrelated to the virus. As a result of this, some of our stories may get delayed in publishing.
We are still taking story ideas, especially “feel good” themes that our readership will enjoy. We’d also love to hear from high school seniors and spring athletes about how they are coping during this time.
We hope you understand and will bear with us during this situation. Please don’t hesistate to call if you have questions or need assistance with billing, subscriptions, placing an ad, story ideas, obituaries and other items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.